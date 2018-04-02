शहर चुनें

खेलते-खेलते पानी की टंकी में गिरे भाई-बहन, एक सवाल से मिस्ट्री बन सकती है मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 06:11 PM IST
फतेहपुर बेरी इलाके के असोला गांव में खेलते-खेलते पड़ोसी के घर में बनी पानी की हौदी में डूबकर मासूम भाई-बहन की मौत हो गई। लेकिन इनकी मौत पर एक सवाल भारी पड़ रहा है जो इसे मिस्ट्री बना सकता है। (सभी फोटोः अमर उजाला)
sibling fall in water tank death

