{"_id":"5ac1bbee4f1c1bd2618b506b","slug":"three-people-in-delhi-uttam-nagar-injured-by-diog-bite-one-boy-suffered-more","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u091c\u092c \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Video: जब बीच सड़क पर कुत्ते ने मासूम पर किया हमला, मां पहुंची बचाने पर नोचता रहा वो...
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 11:31 AM IST
दिल्ली के उत्तम नगर इलाके से एक ऐसा दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। इसे देखकर किसी के भी रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे। दरअसल उत्तम नगर इलाके की एक गली में एक कुत्ता लोगों को दौड़ाता नजर आ रहा है।
