शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड: अंदर से आ रही थीं बचाओ-बचाओ की आवाजें, कोई कुछ न कर पाया, जिंदा जली तीन

{"_id":"5df5b37e8ebc3e88026da193","slug":"shalimar-bagh-fire-there-were-voices-of-shouting-from-the-building","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913-\u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df5b37e8ebc3e88026da193","slug":"shalimar-bagh-fire-there-were-voices-of-shouting-from-the-building","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913-\u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df5b37e8ebc3e88026da193","slug":"shalimar-bagh-fire-there-were-voices-of-shouting-from-the-building","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913-\u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
fire in shalimar bagh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df5b37e8ebc3e88026da193","slug":"shalimar-bagh-fire-there-were-voices-of-shouting-from-the-building","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913-\u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
fire in shalimar bagh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df5b37e8ebc3e88026da193","slug":"shalimar-bagh-fire-there-were-voices-of-shouting-from-the-building","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913-\u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df5b37e8ebc3e88026da193","slug":"shalimar-bagh-fire-there-were-voices-of-shouting-from-the-building","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913-\u092c\u091a\u093e\u0913 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला