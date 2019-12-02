तस्वीरें: दबंगों ने नहीं चढ़ने दी अनुसूचित जाति के दूल्हे की बरात, ट्रैक्टर टॉली लगाकर रोका रास्ता

{"_id":"5de491b88ebc3e54fa4b695c","slug":"scheduled-caste-youth-marriage-stopped-by-goons-in-faridabad-see-the-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दबंगों ने रोकी बरात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de491b88ebc3e54fa4b695c","slug":"scheduled-caste-youth-marriage-stopped-by-goons-in-faridabad-see-the-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de491b88ebc3e54fa4b695c","slug":"scheduled-caste-youth-marriage-stopped-by-goons-in-faridabad-see-the-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de491b88ebc3e54fa4b695c","slug":"scheduled-caste-youth-marriage-stopped-by-goons-in-faridabad-see-the-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी पक्ष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de491b88ebc3e54fa4b695c","slug":"scheduled-caste-youth-marriage-stopped-by-goons-in-faridabad-see-the-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रैक्टर लगाकर रोकी बरात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de491b88ebc3e54fa4b695c","slug":"scheduled-caste-youth-marriage-stopped-by-goons-in-faridabad-see-the-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस जगह पर रोकी बरात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de491b88ebc3e54fa4b695c","slug":"scheduled-caste-youth-marriage-stopped-by-goons-in-faridabad-see-the-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरपंच पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला