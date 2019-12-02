शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: दबंगों ने नहीं चढ़ने दी अनुसूचित जाति के दूल्हे की बरात, ट्रैक्टर टॉली लगाकर रोका रास्ता

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, फरीदाबाद, Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 09:53 AM IST
दबंगों ने रोकी बरात
1 of 7
दबंगों ने रोकी बरात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फरीदाबाद के भूपानी थाना क्षेत्र के महावतपुर गांव में शनिवार रात को दबंगों द्वारा ट्रैक्टर लगा कर बरात का रास्ता रोकने के मामले में रविवार को तूल पकड़ लिया। अनुसूचित जाति के लोग एकजुट होकर रविवार सुबह भूपानी थाना पहुंच गए। यहां गांव के दबंगों के खिलाफ शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई की मांग करने लगे। लोगों का कहना था कि अपने मोहल्ले से दबंग किसी भी अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों की बरात नहीं निकलने देते हैं। तीन दिन पहले भी गांव में एक युवक की घुड़चढ़ी पर दबंगों ने पथराव कर दिया था। शनिवार रात हुई इसी प्रकार की दूसरी घटना के बाद लोगों के सब्र का प्याला फूट गया। रात तो उन्होंने शादी की सभी रस्मों को शांतिपूर्वक पूरा किया, मगर रविवार सुबह से ही मामला तूल पकड़ने लगा था।
cast discrimination crime in faridabad
दबंगों ने रोकी बरात
दबंगों ने रोकी बरात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार
पीड़ित परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार
पीड़ित परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी पक्ष
आरोपी पक्ष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैक्टर लगाकर रोकी बरात
ट्रैक्टर लगाकर रोकी बरात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस जगह पर रोकी बरात
इस जगह पर रोकी बरात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरपंच पति
सरपंच पति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
