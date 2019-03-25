शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   sapna choudhary and manoj tiwari pictures viral again the question raised

सपना चौधरी की प्रियंका के बाद अब मनोज तिवारी के साथ तस्वीरें वायरल, फिर उठा ये बड़ा सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 03:23 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो
हरियाणवी डांसर सपना चौधरी की प्रियंका गांधी के बाद अब दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी के साथ तस्वीरें वायरल हुई हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मनोज तिवारी के घर पर ही सपना चौधरी ने रविवार को मुलाकात की थी। मनोज तिवारी ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सपना के संपर्क में हूं, दो- तीन दिन में कोई खबर आ सकती है। इससे पहले सपना चौधरी की प्रियंका गांधी के साथ तस्वीरें वायरल हुई थीं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sapna chaudhary lok sabha elections 2019 congress election priyanka gandhi raj babbar
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस से कभी चुनाव लड़ ही न पातीं सपना चौधरी, सदस्यता फॉर्म में सामने आईं दो बड़ी चूक

25 मार्च 2019

प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सपना चौधरी
Delhi NCR

क्यों झूठ बोलने को मजबूर हुईं सपना चौधरी, मां ने भी कह दिया था-कांग्रेस में शामिल हुई बेटी

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
missing crpf jawan die in kolkata
Dehradun

15 दिन से लापता त्रिपुरा में तैनात सीआरपीएफ जवान जयेंद्र सिंह पुंडीर की मौत 

25 मार्च 2019

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री अनिल शर्मा
Shimla

जयराम के मंत्री ने कहा- बेटा जा रहा कांग्रेस में, किसी का नहीं करूंगा प्रचार

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
आश्रय शर्मा
Shimla

मंडी से आश्रय को टिकट मिलने के संकेत, ये हो सकते हैं कांग्रेस के अन्य प्रत्याशी

25 मार्च 2019

Rampur Himachal Pradesh 15 injured HRTC and Private bus Accident
Shimla

रामपुर: एचआरटीसी और प्राइवेट बस में टक्कर, 15 यात्री घायल

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

पीएम मोदी और सांसद अंशुल वर्मा
Kanpur

चुनावी भड़ास: पीएम मोदी की चौकीदारी पर पार्टी के ही सांसद ने उठाई उंगली, सियासत में भूचाल

25 मार्च 2019

miracle temple of maa surkanda devi
Dehradun

देवभूमि स्थित इस मंदिर के बारे में प्रचलित एक मान्यता के कारण पहुंचते हैं सैकड़ों भक्त

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
a
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: एसआई बनने पर दोस्तों संग मना रहा था जश्न, लेकिन रास्ते में हो गया मौत से सामना, तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2019

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

मां ने भी बताया था- मथुरा से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी सपना चौधरी, इंकार की वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
Chandigarh

बीबीए छोड़ थामी बंदूक, सेना से रिटायर पिता ने बताई बेटे के बदमाश बनने की वजह, शव लेने से इंकार

25 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रीता हरित
Agra

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: नामांकन करने कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे कई दिग्गज, देखिए तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

हवाओं के रुख से बदल रहा मौसम का मिजाज, कड़क धूप में होंगे चुनाव, विभाग की ये चेतावनी भी पढ़ लें

25 मार्च 2019

सरेराह किए गए हमले में घायल व्यापारी
Lucknow

हमलावरों ने स्कूटी को ओवरटेक कर मारी गोली, हत्याकांड का आरोपी है घायल व्यापारी, तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2019

मोनू गुर्जर -कुर्सी पर बाएं से तीसरा
Meerut

मोनू गुर्जर हत्याकांड: गोपी पारिया की हत्या के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर किया था बदला लेने का एलान

25 मार्च 2019

'चिनूक' हेलीकॉप्टर
Chandigarh

'चिनूक' हेलीकॉप्टर की पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, 26 देश करते हैं इस्तेमाल...जानिए खासियतें

25 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: सज गई भाजपा और कांग्रेस सेना, अब 'जंग' की तैयारी शुरू, इनके बीच रोमांचक होगा मुकाबला

25 मार्च 2019

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज (बीच में)
Kanpur

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी ने ससुराल वालों पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोली...घर से निकालना चाहते हैं

25 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: कांग्रेस के इस कद्दावर नेता की चमकदार राजनीतिक यात्रा का हर कोई कायल

25 मार्च 2019

सपना चौधरी और नरेंद्र राठी
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के 20 घंटे बाद ही कैसे पलट गईं सपना चौधरी, फैल रही ऐसी अफवाहें

24 मार्च 2019

बोरवेल से निकाला गया नदीम
Chandigarh

48 घंटे बाद 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल से निकले नदीम की हालत नाजुक, पर दादा ने किया बड़ा एलान

24 मार्च 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

राजू श्रीवास्तव की नजर में कानपुर की बमपिलाट बम बम होली!!

25 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
मनोज तिवारी से मिलीं सपना चौधरी
मनोज तिवारी से मिलीं सपना चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनोज तिवारी से मिलीं सपना चौधरी
मनोज तिवारी से मिलीं सपना चौधरी - फोटो : ट्विटर
सपना चौधरी और नरेंद्र राठी
सपना चौधरी और नरेंद्र राठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.