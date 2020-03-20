शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Rumors of spreading corona virus on social media in Shaheen Bagh

शाहीन बाग में कोराना मरीज के पहुंचने की चर्चा, फिर भी डटे रहे प्रदर्शनकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 10:09 PM IST
शाहीन बाग
1 of 5
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच कोरोना वायरस फैलने की अफवाह तेजी से फैल रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि प्रदर्शन के आयोजक व उसका परिवार कोरोना की चपेट आया है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
shaheen bagh coronavirus caa delhi police shaheen bagh protests

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

घर के बाहर जलाए दीपक
Agra

कोरोना का खौफ: महिलाओं ने घरों के बाहर जलाए घी-तेल के दीपक, बताई यह वजह

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya gangrape bus
Delhi NCR

जिस बस स्टैंड से शुरू हुई थी निर्भया की दर्दनाक कहानी, जानें अब कैसे हैं वहां के हालात

20 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
coronavirus संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रयागराज में लेटे हनुमान मंदिर के कपाट को बंद कर दिया गया।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में शिया जामा मस्जिद समेत कई जगह टली जुमे की नमाज, लेटे हनुमान मंदिर के कपाट भी बंद

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः परिवार वालों को सौंपा जाएगा दोषियों की कमाई, विनय ने बनाई थी कई पेटिंग्स

20 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
परीक्षा
Prayagraj

चयन बोर्ड ने फिर बदला रिजल्ट, उठे सवाल, अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे अभ्यर्थी

20 मार्च 2020

मास्क लगाकर पहुंचे रहे श्रद्धालु
Agra

वृंदावन के दो प्रमुख मंदिर 31 मार्च तक बंद, बांकेबिहारी प्रबंधन ने कोर्ट से मांगी अनुमति

20 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

तिहाड़ जेल के बाहर दोषियों की फांसी पर जश्न मनाते लोग
Delhi NCR

जिस शख्स ने सबसे पहले निर्भया को गंभीर हालत में देखा था उसने दोषियों की फांसी पर क्या कहा?

20 मार्च 2020

यूपी में मौसम का हाल
Auraiya

चढ़ते पारे पर लगेगा ब्रेक, मौसम विभाग ने यूपी के कई शहरों में दी बारिश की चेतावनी

20 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

डीडीयू में कार्यसमिति की हुई बैठक, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए डीएम ने किया मंथन, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

20 मार्च 2020

पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

निर्भया को इंसाफ: परीक्षा में पास हुआ पवन जल्लाद, देश में पहली बार रचा गया ये इतिहास

20 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
Agra

कोरोना वायरसः ताजमहल की संदली मस्जिद में पढ़ी नमाज, स्थानीय लोगों को नहीं मिला प्रवेश

20 मार्च 2020

पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
Meerut

Nirbhaya Case: पवन जल्लाद ने तोड़ा दादा-परदादा का रिकॉर्ड, उन्होंने भी नहीं किया था ये काम

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः सिर्फ दो दोषियों ने रात में खाया था खाना, सुबह न कोई नहाया न बदले कपड़े

20 मार्च 2020

विपुल कंडवाल
Dehradun

Nirbhaya Case: दरिंदों की फांसी के बाद भावुक हुए निर्भया का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर, कही ये बात...

20 मार्च 2020

गौरैया
Agra

विश्व गौरैया दिवसः गौरैया की चीं-चीं से चहक रही चंबल, रंग ला रही ग्रामीणों व वन विभाग की मुहिम

20 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए जुटा जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन
Jammu

कोरोना से निपटने के लिए युद्ध स्तर पर चल रहा काम, घबराएं नहीं बरतें सावधानी, ये बातें मत भूलें

20 मार्च 2020

निर्भया केस: जगन्नाथपुर गांव।
Basti

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी के बाद इस गांव में पसरा मातम, पढ़ें क्या है मामला

20 मार्च 2020

गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर को दिया यूपी का तीसरा चिड़ियाघर, तस्वीरों में देखें जल्द होगा लोकार्पण

20 मार्च 2020

corona virus Himachal Pradesh ban on entry of vehicles coming from other parts of India
Chamba

कोरोना वायरस: हिमाचल में पुलिस ने वापस भेजे पर्यटक, बाहरी वाहनों को नो एंट्री

20 मार्च 2020

बाजारों में मची अफरा-तफरी
Delhi NCR

कोरोना वायरसः अफवाहों का बाजार गर्म, खाने पीने की चीजें जमा करने में जुटे लोग

20 मार्च 2020

फांसी के वक्त तिहाड़ जेल के बाहर का माहौल
Delhi NCR

5:30 बजते ही निर्भया जिंदाबाद के नारे से गूंज उठा तिहाड़, खुशी से नम हुईं आंखें

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: जानिए क्या हुआ जब फांसी से चंद मिनट पहले दोषियों से पूछी गई अंतिम इच्छा

20 मार्च 2020

शाहीन बाग
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग की प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग की प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शाहीन बाग में बैठे प्रदर्शनकारी
शाहीन बाग में बैठे प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : ANI
शाहीन बाग
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited