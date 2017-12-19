बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर पसंद करते हैं कनॉट प्लेस के रेस्टोरेंट में जाना तो जरूर लें ये जानकारी
{"_id":"5a394bda4f1c1b87698c295e","slug":"rules-and-regulations-are-violated-by-cannaught-palace-and-khan-market-restaurants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u00a0\u0915\u0928\u0949\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u00a0\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:56 PM IST
राजधानी के खान मार्केट व कनॉट प्लेस जैसे पॉश जगहों पर रेस्टोरेंट नियमों को ताक पर रखकर चलाये जा रहे हैं। हाईकोर्ट में एक जनहित याचिका दायर कर यह दावा किया गया है।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
