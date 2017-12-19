Download App
तो इस वजह से दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया संभालेंग पंजाब का प्रभार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:02 PM IST
aap's manish sisodia will be punjab incharge

पंजाब में मुख्य विपक्षी दल होने के बावजूद पंजाब निकाय चुनाव में करारी शिकस्त के बाद आम आदमी पार्टी ने मंगलवार को लंबे समय से खाली पड़े पंजाब प्रभारी का जिम्मेदारी मनीष सिसोदिया को दी है।

