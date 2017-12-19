बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तो इस वजह से दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया संभालेंग पंजाब का प्रभार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
aap's manish sisodia will be punjab incharge
{"_id":"5a393dbf4f1c1bcf6d8b5099","slug":"aap-s-manish-sisodia-will-be-punjab-incharge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094b\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:02 PM IST
पंजाब में मुख्य विपक्षी दल होने के बावजूद पंजाब निकाय चुनाव में करारी शिकस्त के बाद आम आदमी पार्टी ने मंगलवार को लंबे समय से खाली पड़े पंजाब प्रभारी का जिम्मेदारी मनीष सिसोदिया को दी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a377e0d4f1c1b6e468bb41c","slug":"himachal-election-2017-live-result-leaders-who-lose-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!