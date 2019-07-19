शहर चुनें

रोहित शेखर तिवारी हत्याकांड में सबसे बड़ा सच आया सामने, मोबाइल से मिली रिकॉर्डिंग से खुला राज

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 04:24 AM IST
rohit shekhar murder case Police got Rohit and his mother Ujjwala recording conversations
उत्तराखंड व उत्तरप्रदेश के पूर्व दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित शेखर तिवारी की हत्या मामले में नया खुलासा सामने आया है। रोहित शेखर व उसकी मां उज्जवला को मोबाइल में बातचीत रिकार्डिंग करने की आदत थी। यही आदत अपूर्वा के खिलाफ बड़ा सबूत बन गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने मोबाइल रिकार्डिंग को आरोप पत्र का हिस्सा बनाया है। पुलिस ने रोहित व उज्जवला के मोबाइलों को फोरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजा हुआ है। 
rohit shekhar murdere apoorva shukla instagram apoorva shukla tiwari apoorva shukla rohit shekhar rohit shekhar tiwari rohit shekhar rohit shekhar tiwari wife brutal crimes
