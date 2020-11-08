शहर चुनें
दिल्ली: सुबह की हवा सबसे जहरीली, न करें मॉर्निंग वॉक, लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 09:35 AM IST
मॉर्निंग वॉक करने निकले लोग
मॉर्निंग वॉक करने निकले लोग - फोटो : ANI
राजधानी में बढ़ते प्रदूषण की वजह से सुबह सैर करने वालों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा रहा है। सुबह सैर करने आए एक व्यक्ति ने रविवार को बताया कि प्रदूषण बढ़ने की वजह से सांस लेने में काफी दिक्कत हो रही है और गले में भी दर्द हो रहा है।
मॉर्निंग वॉक करने निकले लोग
मॉर्निंग वॉक करने निकले लोग - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
