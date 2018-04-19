बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad830b74f1c1b350b8b5558","slug":"policeman-beaten-by-husband-for-coming-to-sort-out-couple-clash-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति-पत्नी के झगड़े को सुलझाने पहुंचा पुलिसकर्मी, कभी नहीं सोचा था होगा ये हाल
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 11:31 AM IST
नई दिल्ली के मयूर विहार इलाके में पति और पत्नी के झगड़े में एक पुलिसकर्मी का इतना बुरा हाल हुआ जो उसने खुद भी कभी नहीं सोचा होगा।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.