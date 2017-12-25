Download App
तो ऐसा रहा PM मोदी का मेट्रो का सफर..

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 10:56 PM IST
pm modi travelled four times in metro

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को मजेंटा लाइन का उद्घाटन किया। इसी के साथ प्रधानमंत्री अब तक चार बार मेट्रो में सफर करके लोगों को मेट्रो में सफर करने के लिए प्रेरित कर चुके हैं।

