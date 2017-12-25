बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को 93वें जन्मदिन पर मिला नया नाम, जानिए किसने और क्यों दिया
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:10 PM IST
आज भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का 93वां जन्मदिन है। आज ही एक दिन उन्हें एक बहुत ही खास शख्स ने नया नाम या यूं कह लीजिए कि नई उपाधि दी है।
