अटल जी के घर के बाहर गतिविधियां तेज, स्टेज बनाने का चल रहा काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 02:48 PM IST
atal bihari vajpayee
1 of 5
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के कृष्णा मेनन लेन स्थित सरकारी आवास के सामने एक स्टेज बनाया जा रहा है। एम्स में वीआईपी मूवमेंट तेज हो गया है। 
