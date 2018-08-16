बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b753dc742c792201a162097","slug":"outside-atal-bihari-vajpayee-government-residence-in-delhi-a-stage-is-being-made","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अटल जी के घर के बाहर गतिविधियां तेज, स्टेज बनाने का चल रहा काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 02:48 PM IST
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के कृष्णा मेनन लेन स्थित सरकारी आवास के सामने एक स्टेज बनाया जा रहा है। एम्स में वीआईपी मूवमेंट तेज हो गया है।
