फांसी टलवाने का अब नहीं बचेगा कोई रास्ता, इस अल्टीमेटम पर निर्भया की मां ने जताई खुशी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 08:26 AM IST
निर्भया केस
निर्भया केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईकोर्ट की ओर से बुधवार को निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी के खिलाफ सभी कानूनी उपायों के एक सप्ताह में उपयोग के अल्टीमेटम पर निर्भया की मां ने खुशी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि दोषी कानूनी विकल्पों का जान-बुझकर उपयोग न करके उनका इस्तेमाल कर हर बार फांसी की तारीख को टलवा रहे थे। 
