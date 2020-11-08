शहर चुनें
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली दंगा: जब आरोपी को जमानत देते समय शायरी पढ़ने लगे जज, पढ़ें पूरा वाकया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 12:15 PM IST
delhi violence
1 of 5
delhi violence - फोटो : जी पॉल
उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली दंगों से जुड़े एक मामले में न्यायाधीश ने शायराना अंदाज में आरोपी को जमानत दी है। शनिवार को न्यायाधीश ने जमानत देते हुए कहा, ‘जिस पिंजरे में हो तुम बंद, उससे आजादी ले लो, ट्रायल समाप्त होने तक राज्य का शासन रहने दो’।

 
