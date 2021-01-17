शहर चुनें
Delhi NCR › Noida › nithari case surendra koli used to tell blood spots of cock They belonged to the daughter

निठारी कांड: कोली खून के जिन धब्बों को मुर्गे के बताता, वे बेटी के थे, पीड़ित बोले-असली कातिल तो पंढेर है

मनोज कुमार, अमर उजाला, नोएडा, Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 08:15 AM IST
nithari case
1 of 6
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बहुचर्चित निठारी कांड में सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने शनिवार को हत्या के 12वें मामले में सुरेंद्र कोली को फांसी की सजा सुना दी है। इस बारे में अमर उजाला संवाददाता ने नोएडा में पीड़ितों से बातचीत की तो उन्होंने इस मामले में मोनिंदर सिंह पंढेर के बरी होने पर नाराजगी जताई।
 
nithari case nithari case noida moninder singh pandher nithari kand

nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंधेर की कोठी
पंधेर की कोठी - फोटो : राजन राय/अमर उजाला
nithari
nithari
nithari case
nithari case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
X