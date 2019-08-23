शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

नहा रही थी सहेली, अचानक बाथरूम में घुस गया पिता, युवती ने उठाया हैरान करने वाला कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 03:13 PM IST
noida girl stood against her father for molesting her friend while bathing file fir
1 of 3
नोएडा सेक्टर-93 की जेजे कॉलोनी में एक ऐसी वारदात सामने आई है जिसके बाद आरोपी की बेटी उसके ही खिलाफ खड़ी हो गई और पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। यह मामला एक युवती के पिता के द्वारा उसकी सहेली से छेड़छाड़ का है। आगे पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामला...

गौरतलब है कि जेजे कॉलोनी में रहने वाली युवती की सहेली के साथ छेड़खानी करने पर युवती अपने पिता से भिड़ गई। युवती ने अपने पिता की चंगुल से सहेली को बचाया, फिर पुलिस को फोन कर शिकायत की।
crime in noida noida police molestation sexual assault cases
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

