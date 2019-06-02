बिना हेलमेट पेट्रोल लेने के लिए चालकों ने किए कैसे-कैसे जुगाड़, पेट पकड़कर हंसोगे, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5cf37b7dbdec22071c2e0e2a","slug":"no-helmet-or-petrol-no-rule-apply-in-gautam-buddha-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947-\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u094b\u0917\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पेट्रोल पंप पर पेट्रोल लेने के लिए जुगाड़ करता हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दूसरे वाहन चालक से हेलमेट लेते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेट्रोल पंप पर दोपहिया वाहन चालक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना हेलमेट वाले वाहन चालकों को रोकता सुरक्षाकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना हेलमेट वाले वाहन चालकों को रोकता सुरक्षाकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला