निर्भया केसः आखिर क्यों दिल्ली नहीं तमिलनाडु पुलिस के जवान कर रहे दोषियों की सुरक्षा, ये है वजह

Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 03:15 PM IST
Nirbhaya Case: why not delhi but tamil nadu police deployed in tihar in convicts security
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फांसी के मुहाने पर खड़े निर्भया के चारों दोषी इन दिनों तिहाड़ जेल नबंर तीन के हाई सिक्योरिटी सेल में बंद हैं। जैसे-जैसे दिन बीत रहे हैं वैसे-वैसे दोषियों की बेचैनी भी बढ़ती जा रही है। दोषी कोई गलत कदम न उठा लें, इसके लिए इन पर 24 घंटे कड़ा पहरा रखा जा रहा है। जैसा कि हम आपको अपनी पुरानी खबरों में बता चुके हैं कि इनकी सुरक्षा तमिलनाडु पुलिस के जवान कर रहे हैं। हालांकि आपको ये नहीं पता होगा कि दिल्ली पुलिस जैसी सक्षम फोर्स के रहते हुए आखिर तमिलनाडु पुलिस के जवान इनकी सुरक्षा क्यों कर रहे हैं, हमारी इस स्टोरी में जानिए वो वजह और इस केस को लेकर कई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां....
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
निर्भया के दोषी
निर्भया के दोषी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के चारों दोषी
निर्भया के चारों दोषी - फोटो : Social Media
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
