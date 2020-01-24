निर्भया केसः आखिर क्यों दिल्ली नहीं तमिलनाडु पुलिस के जवान कर रहे दोषियों की सुरक्षा, ये है वजह

{"_id":"5e2a88cd8ebc3e99ef4f8980","slug":"nirbhaya-case-why-not-delhi-but-tamil-nadu-police-deployed-in-tihar-in-convicts-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938\u0903 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e2a88cd8ebc3e99ef4f8980","slug":"nirbhaya-case-why-not-delhi-but-tamil-nadu-police-deployed-in-tihar-in-convicts-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938\u0903 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया के दोषी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2a88cd8ebc3e99ef4f8980","slug":"nirbhaya-case-why-not-delhi-but-tamil-nadu-police-deployed-in-tihar-in-convicts-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938\u0903 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया के चारों दोषी
- फोटो : Social Media