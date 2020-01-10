शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी विनय शर्मा ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, नहीं होगी फांसी!

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 08:58 AM IST
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया से दरिंदगी करने वाले चार दोषियों में से एक विनय शर्मा ने मौत की सजा से बचने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट से गुहार लगाई है। विनय ने बृहस्पतिवार को वकील के जरिये क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन दायर की है। डेथ वारंट जारी होने के बाद सजायाफ्ता के लिए यह अंतिम कानूनी विकल्प होता है। मंगलवार को दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने इस मामले में मुकेश, पवन गुप्ता, विनय शर्मा और अक्षय कुमार सिंह के खिलाफ डेथ वारंट जारी किया था।
who is nirbhaya juvenile convict most brutally assaulted her living lone life family hate him
Delhi NCR

कहां है निर्भया के साथ सबसे ज्यादा दरिंदगी करने वाला नाबालिग दोषी, गांव-घर आज भी शर्मिंदा

9 जनवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
निर्भया के चारों देषी
निर्भया के चारों देषी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
