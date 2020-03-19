शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya case Tihar jail will create history on March 20, four convicts will be hanged

निर्भया केसः 20 मार्च की सुबह इतिहास रचेगा तिहाड़, चारों दोषियों की एक साथ होगी फांसी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 08:27 PM IST
nirbhaya case
1 of 6
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने निर्भया के दोषियों की ओर से फांसी टलवाने के लिए दायर याचिका गुरुवार को खारिज कर उनकी फांसी का रास्ता साफ कर दिया। इससे पहले दोषियों ने अपने कानूनी विकल्पों का प्रयोग करके फांसी को तीन बार टलवाने में सफलता हासिल कर ली थी, लेकिन इस बार याचिका पर संज्ञान लेते हुए न्यायाधीश ने कहा कि याचिका में ऐसा कोई भी ठोस कारण नहीं है, जिसके आधार पर फांसी पर रोक लगाई जा सके। इस आदेश के बाद निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को शुक्रवार सुबह साढ़े 5 बजे तिहाड़ जेल में फांसी पर लटकाया जाएगा और इसके साथ ही इतिहास रच जाएगा। 
 
nirbhaya nirbhaya case supreme court nirbhaya case latest news hindi delhi news nirbhaya kand

