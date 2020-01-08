शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: इन दो दोषियों की फंदे पर लटकने के बाद जल्द टूटेगी गर्दन, 15 मिनट में हो जाएगा काम तमाम

परीक्षित निर्भय, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 11:21 AM IST
nirbhaya case
1 of 6
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
22 जनवरी की सुबह 7 बजे तिहाड़ जेल में निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी पर लटकाया जाएगा। ठीक 2 घंटे तक चारों दोषी फंदे पर झूलते रहेंगे। इसके बाद डॉक्टर नाड़ी की जांच करने पहुंचेगा। मृत होने की पुष्टि के बाद इसी डॉक्टर के सर्टिफिकेट के आधार पर जेल प्रशासन सजा देने वाले जज को सूचित भी करता है।
nirbhaya case nirbhaya case update nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case hanging nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanging nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts plea nirbhaya convicts family supreme court delhi high court
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Nirbhaya
Nirbhaya - फोटो : अमर उजाला
tihar jail suicide
tihar jail suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
