निर्भया कांड: इन दो दोषियों की फंदे पर लटकने के बाद जल्द टूटेगी गर्दन, 15 मिनट में हो जाएगा काम तमाम

{"_id":"5e156ded8ebc3e87d0130f75","slug":"nirbhaya-case-these-two-convicts-will-soon-die-after-hanging-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, 15 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e156ded8ebc3e87d0130f75","slug":"nirbhaya-case-these-two-convicts-will-soon-die-after-hanging-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, 15 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e156ded8ebc3e87d0130f75","slug":"nirbhaya-case-these-two-convicts-will-soon-die-after-hanging-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, 15 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e156ded8ebc3e87d0130f75","slug":"nirbhaya-case-these-two-convicts-will-soon-die-after-hanging-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, 15 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e156ded8ebc3e87d0130f75","slug":"nirbhaya-case-these-two-convicts-will-soon-die-after-hanging-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, 15 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e156ded8ebc3e87d0130f75","slug":"nirbhaya-case-these-two-convicts-will-soon-die-after-hanging-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928, 15 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
tihar jail suicide
- फोटो : अमर उजाला