Nirbhaya Case: वकील की दलील से कोर्ट नाराज, कहा-मुकेश के भाई को कैसे पता कि जेल में क्या हुआ?

{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनय शर्मा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e703cdd8ebc3ea7bb04494a","slug":"nirbhaya-case-supreme-court-angry-lawyer-plea-how-does-mukesh-brother-know-what-happened-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला