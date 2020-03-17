शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Nirbhaya Case Supreme Court angry lawyer plea How does Mukesh brother know what happened in jail

Nirbhaya Case: वकील की दलील से कोर्ट नाराज, कहा-मुकेश के भाई को कैसे पता कि जेल में क्या हुआ?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 08:28 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
1 of 8
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश सिंह की याचिका पर सोमवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान उसके वकील मनोहर लाल शर्मा ने दलील दी कि केंद्र सरकार, दिल्ली सरकार और न्याय मित्र वकील वृंदा ग्रोवर ने आपराधिक साजिश रचकर धोखे से याचिका पर दस्तखत ले लिए थे, जबकि सुधारात्मक याचिका दाखिल करने के लिए तीन साल का वक्त था। इस पर जस्टिस अरुण मिश्रा की पीठ ने याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा, अगर ग्रोवर ने सुधारात्मक याचिका नहीं दी होती तो बहुत पहले ही फांसी हो गई होती। याचिका मुकेश के भाई सुरेश ने दी थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case supreme court nirbhaya case update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

delhi murders
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: दो भाइयों की मौत मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, दिवाली पर भी चली थी गोली, लेकिन...

17 मार्च 2020

Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

कोरोना की जांच के लिए सरहद पर लगाया गया खास यंत्र, पांच फीट की दूरी से बता देगा कौन है संदिग्ध

17 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दोषियों के परिवार की नई तिकड़म, राष्ट्रपति से कहा- हमें इच्छा मृत्यु की इजाजत दें

16 मार्च 2020

मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो) एवं जमीन पर पड़ी दोनों की लाशें
Kanpur

सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेला गया खूनी खेल, भाई-बहन को गोलियों से भून डाला, एक साथ जलीं दो चिताएं

17 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दोषियों के परिवार ने राष्ट्रपति को लिखी चिट्ठी, 'ऐसा कोई पाप नहीं, जिसकी माफी नहीं'

17 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
Basti

दुबई में रूम पार्टनर की कोरोना से हो गई थी मौत, घर आते ही डॉक्टर से बोला संदिग्ध- 'बचा लो जान'

17 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी का हैरान करने वाला वो बयान, जो सात साल बाद हुआ था वायरल

17 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus
Gorakhpur

यहां मुफ्त बांटी जा रही है कोरोना की दवा, 400 से अधिक लोगों की लग रही है लाइन

17 मार्च 2020

औरैया डबल मर्डर 
Auraiya

रंगों के बाद औरैया में खून की होली, चंद मिनटों में चलीं पांच राउंड गोलियां, लील गईं दो जिंदगियां

17 मार्च 2020

औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
Kanpur

दिनदहाड़े भाई-बहन की हत्या में सपा नेता सहित सात आरोपियों की पेशी, छावनी में तब्दील हुआ कोर्ट परिसर

17 मार्च 2020

औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
Kanpur

यूपी: खूनी संघर्ष में ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, भाई बहन की मौत, छावनी बना गांव, सपा नेता कमलेश हिरासत में

17 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की संख्या घटी
Agra

मोहब्बत की निशानी पर कोरोना का साया, 372 वर्ष में 15 दिन के लिए दूसरी बार बंद हुआ ताजमहल

17 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जगाईं उम्मीदें पर कोरोना वायरस का 'ग्रहण', 'आर्थिक संकट' में गाइड

17 मार्च 2020

मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस
Agra

यूपीः मथुरा पुलिस की गोतस्करों से मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से एक तस्कर की मौत, दो घायल

17 मार्च 2020

मुठभेड़ के बाद घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

मथुरा मुठभेड़: गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंज उठा एनएच-2, तस्वीरों में देखिए पूरा घटनाक्रम

17 मार्च 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

वृंदावन के मंदिरों में कोरोना वायरस से तो भगवान बचाए, भक्त बेफिक्र, प्रशासन बेखबर

17 मार्च 2020

केंद्रीय हिंदी संस्थान में विदेशी छात्राएं (फाइल)
Agra

केंद्रीय हिंदी संस्थान में 22 मार्च तक कक्षाएं बंद, आगरा से बाहर नहीं जा सकेंगे विदेशी छात्र

17 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस (डॉ. डी. हिमांशु, कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित मरीजों के इलाज में लगी डॉक्टरों की टीम)
Lucknow

कोरोना और जिंदगी के बीच दीवार बने 'धरती के भगवान', मां बोली- छुट्टी ले लो, पिता ने कहा- डटे रहो

16 मार्च 2020

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Kanpur

असम से आई मॉडल, जंगल वाटर पार्क में हुई होली पार्टी, कमिश्नर बंगले के पास रईसजादे ने किया दुष्कर्म

16 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर किया गया जागरुक, हड़ताल पर रहे टैक्स एडवोकेट, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

16 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विनय शर्मा
विनय शर्मा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited