निर्भया के दोषी विनय ने लिखी नोटबुक 'दरिंदा', बनाए स्केच, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 07:02 PM IST
विनय के नोटबुक 'दरिंदा' के अंश
विनय के नोटबुक 'दरिंदा' के अंश - फोटो : विनय के नोटबुक से
निर्भया के दोषियों को एक फरवरी को फांसी होनी तय है। लेकिन इससे पहले कुछ ऐसी चीजें सामने आई हैं जो हैरान कर सकती हैं। दोषी विनय शर्मा ने जेल में रहते हुए एक नोटबुक लिखी है। 19 पन्नों के इस नोटबुक में शायरी से लेकर चित्र भी उकेरे हैं। खास बात यह है कि विनय ने इस डायरी को नाम "दरिंदा" दिया है। उस नोटबुक और विनय के कुछ स्केच यहां देखिए -
विनय के नोटबुक 'दरिंदा' के अंश
विनय के नोटबुक 'दरिंदा' के अंश - फोटो : विनय के नोटबुक से
विनय ने बनाई ये पेंटिंग
विनय ने बनाई ये पेंटिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय का स्केच
विनय का स्केच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय की चित्रकारी
विनय की चित्रकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय के नोटबुक 'दरिंदा' के अंश
विनय के नोटबुक 'दरिंदा' के अंश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय की चित्रकारी
विनय की चित्रकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय का स्केच
विनय का स्केच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
