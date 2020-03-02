शहर चुनें

निर्भया केस: दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह से बोले जज, 'आग से न खेलें, चेत जाइए'

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 03:31 AM IST
nirbhaya case
1 of 7
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के चारों गुनहगारों अक्षय ठाकुर, मुकेश सिंह, विनय शर्मा और पवन गुप्ता की फांसी तीसरी बार टल गई है। दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने सोमवार को एक दोषी पवन गुप्ता की दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति के समक्ष लंबित होने के चलते अगले आदेश तक तीन मार्च को सुबह छह बजे दी जाने वाली फांसी पर रोक लगा दी। इससे सुबह में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पवन की सुधारात्मक याचिका खारिज कर दी थी। जस्टिस एनवी रमना की पीठ ने दोषियों की फांसी पर लटकाए जाने से रोकने की अपील भी खारिज कर दी थी। 
 
