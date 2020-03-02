निर्भया केस: दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह से बोले जज, 'आग से न खेलें, चेत जाइए'

{"_id":"5e5d3fc88ebc3eeb1e33fcad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-judge-expresses-displeasure-over-convicts-advocate-ap-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u091c, '\u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5d3fc88ebc3eeb1e33fcad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-judge-expresses-displeasure-over-convicts-advocate-ap-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u091c, '\u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e5d3fc88ebc3eeb1e33fcad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-judge-expresses-displeasure-over-convicts-advocate-ap-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u091c, '\u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e5d3fc88ebc3eeb1e33fcad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-judge-expresses-displeasure-over-convicts-advocate-ap-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u091c, '\u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5d3fc88ebc3eeb1e33fcad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-judge-expresses-displeasure-over-convicts-advocate-ap-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u091c, '\u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5e5d3fc88ebc3eeb1e33fcad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-judge-expresses-displeasure-over-convicts-advocate-ap-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u091c, '\u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5d3fc88ebc3eeb1e33fcad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-judge-expresses-displeasure-over-convicts-advocate-ap-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u091c, '\u0906\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला