फांसी पर लटकाने के दो घंटे बाद भी नहीं गई थी इस शख्स की जान, तब ऐसे निकाला था दम

{"_id":"5df4a2d88ebc3e87f440bf40","slug":"nirbhaya-case-in-ranga-billa-hanging-ranga-not-die-even-after-2-hours-of-hanging-then-his-leg-pulled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रंगा बिल्ला
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5df4a2d88ebc3e87f440bf40","slug":"nirbhaya-case-in-ranga-billa-hanging-ranga-not-die-even-after-2-hours-of-hanging-then-his-leg-pulled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रंगा बिल्ला
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5df4a2d88ebc3e87f440bf40","slug":"nirbhaya-case-in-ranga-billa-hanging-ranga-not-die-even-after-2-hours-of-hanging-then-his-leg-pulled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रंगा बिल्ला
- फोटो : Social Media