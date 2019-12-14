शहर चुनें

निर्भया केस: पहले रुमाल गिरेगा, फिर लिवर खिंचेगा, फांसी के बाद खोले जाते हैं जेल के दरवाजे

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 09:02 AM IST
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी की तारीख 18 दिसंबर को तय होगी। शुक्रवार को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में निर्भया के माता-पिता की याचिका पर सुनवाई टाल दी गई। अगली सुनवाई 18 दिसंबर को होगी। 17 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दोषी अक्षय की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुनवाई होनी है। 
supreme court nirbhaya case nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanged nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts mercy plea tihar jail pawan jallad
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
