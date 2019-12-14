निर्भया केस: पहले रुमाल गिरेगा, फिर लिवर खिंचेगा, फांसी के बाद खोले जाते हैं जेल के दरवाजे

{"_id":"5df457418ebc3e8818227e5f","slug":"nirbhaya-case-first-the-napkin-will-fall-then-liver-pull","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df457418ebc3e8818227e5f","slug":"nirbhaya-case-first-the-napkin-will-fall-then-liver-pull","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5df457418ebc3e8818227e5f","slug":"nirbhaya-case-first-the-napkin-will-fall-then-liver-pull","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी मुकेश सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5df457418ebc3e8818227e5f","slug":"nirbhaya-case-first-the-napkin-will-fall-then-liver-pull","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5df457418ebc3e8818227e5f","slug":"nirbhaya-case-first-the-napkin-will-fall-then-liver-pull","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया