Nirbhaya Case: जब दोषी मुकेश ने कहा था- नहीं होती क्रूरता अगर वो चुपचाप सह लेती

{"_id":"5e740bab8ebc3e6fc1299386","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-when-convict-mukesh-once-said-if-she-do-not-retaliate-brutality-would-not-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u091c\u092c \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u0941\u092a\u091a\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e740bab8ebc3e6fc1299386","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-when-convict-mukesh-once-said-if-she-do-not-retaliate-brutality-would-not-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u091c\u092c \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u0941\u092a\u091a\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया केस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e740bab8ebc3e6fc1299386","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-when-convict-mukesh-once-said-if-she-do-not-retaliate-brutality-would-not-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u091c\u092c \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u0941\u092a\u091a\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e740bab8ebc3e6fc1299386","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-when-convict-mukesh-once-said-if-she-do-not-retaliate-brutality-would-not-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u091c\u092c \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u0941\u092a\u091a\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e740bab8ebc3e6fc1299386","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-when-convict-mukesh-once-said-if-she-do-not-retaliate-brutality-would-not-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u091c\u092c \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u0941\u092a\u091a\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला