Nirbhaya Case: कब तक बचेंगे दरिंदे?, दोषियों के पास अभी बाकी हैं ये कानूनी विकल्प

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 09:52 AM IST
निर्भया के दोषियों की एक फरवरी को होने वाली फांसी टल गई है। दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने दोषियों के डेथ वारंट पर अगले आदेश तक रोक लगा दी है। अदालत ने फांसी की कोई तारीख निश्चित नहीं की है। इस तरह निर्भया के दोषियों की डेथ वारंट जारी होने के बाद दूसरी बार टल गई है। निर्भया के दोषियों की ओर से पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर एक फरवरी को तय फांसी को टालने की अपील की गई थी।
 
