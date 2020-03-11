Nirbhaya Case: फांसी से बचने के लिए दोषी विनय शर्मा की नई तिकड़म, एलजी अनिल बैजल के हाथ में फैसला

{"_id":"5e6863bf8ebc3ec75d3e2d68","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convict-vinay-delhi-lg-anil-baijal-death-sentence-to-life-imprisonment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e, \u090f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6863bf8ebc3ec75d3e2d68","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convict-vinay-delhi-lg-anil-baijal-death-sentence-to-life-imprisonment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e, \u090f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनय शर्मा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e6863bf8ebc3ec75d3e2d68","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convict-vinay-delhi-lg-anil-baijal-death-sentence-to-life-imprisonment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e, \u090f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6863bf8ebc3ec75d3e2d68","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convict-vinay-delhi-lg-anil-baijal-death-sentence-to-life-imprisonment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e, \u090f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6863bf8ebc3ec75d3e2d68","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convict-vinay-delhi-lg-anil-baijal-death-sentence-to-life-imprisonment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e, \u090f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला