Nirbhaya Case: फांसी से बचने के लिए दोषी विनय शर्मा की नई तिकड़म, एलजी अनिल बैजल के हाथ में फैसला

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 11 Mar 2020 09:36 AM IST
निर्भया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में चार में एक दोषी विनय ने सोमवार को अपने वकील एपी सिंह के माध्यम से अब अपनी फांसी सजा को उम्रकैद में बदलवाने के लिए उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल के पास गुहार लगाई है। इस मामले में वकील एपी सिंह ने कहा कि उन्होंने यह याचिका सीआरपीसी के सेक्शन 432 और 433 के तहत भेजी है। 
