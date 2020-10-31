शहर चुनें
Nikita murder case: Tausif-Rehan had changed looks after the incident

निकिता हत्याकांड: वारदात के बाद तौसीफ-रेहान ने बदल लिया था हुलिया, सीसीटीवी ने ऐसे बिगाड़ा हत्यारों का खेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 10:22 PM IST
nikita murder case
1 of 5
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निकिता की हत्या करने के बाद मौके से फरार हुए आरोपी तौसीफ और रेहान ने अपना हुलिया बदल लिया था। वारदात के तुरंत बाद आरोपी नूंह की बजाय फरीदाबाद में ही छिपे थे। आरोपियों को यकीन नहीं था कि वह पकड़े भी जा सकते हैं।
 
