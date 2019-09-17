नोएडा पुलिस का अनोखा कारनामा, सीट बेल्ट ना लगाने पर बाइक का चालान

{"_id":"5d8057ae8ebc3e93b85d15bd","slug":"new-traffic-rule-noida-police-cut-challan-of-bike-after-no-seat-belt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d8057ae8ebc3e93b85d15bd","slug":"new-traffic-rule-noida-police-cut-challan-of-bike-after-no-seat-belt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d8057ae8ebc3e93b85d15bd","slug":"new-traffic-rule-noida-police-cut-challan-of-bike-after-no-seat-belt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्राफिक पुलिस(सांकेतिक)
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d8057ae8ebc3e93b85d15bd","slug":"new-traffic-rule-noida-police-cut-challan-of-bike-after-no-seat-belt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0928\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला