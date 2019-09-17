शहर चुनें

जयेश पटेल का हुलिया बदलने वाले मेकअप आर्टिस्ट ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बोला-अब तक 12 को भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 08:39 AM IST
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट गिरफ्तार
1 of 5
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुजरात के रहने वाले 32 साल के जयेश पटेल का हुलिया बदलकर उसे 81 साल का बुजुर्ग बनाने वाले मेकअप आर्टिस्ट ने चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। उसने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि वह यह सब ट्रेवल एजेंट के कहने पर करता था। अब तक एक दर्जन लोगों का मेकअप किया है। आपको बता दें कि सोमवार को पुलिस ने मेकअप आर्टिस्ट को आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पुलिस ने रोहिणी से गिरफ्तार किया था। 
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट गिरफ्तार
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने मेकअप आर्टिस्ट को गिरफ्तार किया
पुलिस ने मेकअप आर्टिस्ट को गिरफ्तार किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी जयेश पटेल
आरोपी जयेश पटेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुजुर्ग शख्स का भेष बनाकर पहुंचा एयरपोर्ट
बुजुर्ग शख्स का भेष बनाकर पहुंचा एयरपोर्ट - फोटो : ट्विटर सीआईएसएफ
जयेश पटेल
जयेश पटेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
