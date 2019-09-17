जयेश पटेल का हुलिया बदलने वाले मेकअप आर्टिस्ट ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बोला-अब तक 12 को भेजा

{"_id":"5d804e7c8ebc3e0157421acc","slug":"jayesh-patel-case-big-revealing-by-makeup-artist-in-police-inquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 12 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट गिरफ्तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने मेकअप आर्टिस्ट को गिरफ्तार किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी जयेश पटेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुजुर्ग शख्स का भेष बनाकर पहुंचा एयरपोर्ट
- फोटो : ट्विटर सीआईएसएफ
जयेश पटेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला