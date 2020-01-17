शहर चुनें

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, कार के बाहर मारी गई थी गोली

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 08:50 AM IST
gaurav chandel murder case
1 of 6
gaurav chandel murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नोएडा निवासी रीजनल मैनेजर गौरव चंदेल की हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा हुआ है। फोरेंसिक टीम की जांच में पता चला है कि बदमाशों ने गौरव चंदेल को कार से बाहर गोली मारी थी। क्योंकि कार के अंदर खून के निशान नहीं मिले हैं। हालांकि फोरेंसिक टीम को खोखा जरूर मिला है। बदमाशों ने पिस्टल की 32 बोर की गोली मारकर गौरव की हत्या की थी। 6 जनवरी को हुए इस हत्याकांड के 12 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी हत्यारे पुलिस के हाथ नहीं चढ़े हैं। 
gaurav chandel murder case murder in noida gaurav chandel greater noida
