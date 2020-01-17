गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, कार के बाहर मारी गई थी गोली

{"_id":"5e2127f78ebc3e4b533c7a0d","slug":"new-revealing-in-gaurav-chandel-murder-case-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gaurav chandel murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2127f78ebc3e4b533c7a0d","slug":"new-revealing-in-gaurav-chandel-murder-case-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव सिंह चंदेल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2127f78ebc3e4b533c7a0d","slug":"new-revealing-in-gaurav-chandel-murder-case-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2127f78ebc3e4b533c7a0d","slug":"new-revealing-in-gaurav-chandel-murder-case-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक गौरव चंदेल का परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2127f78ebc3e4b533c7a0d","slug":"new-revealing-in-gaurav-chandel-murder-case-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरव सिंह चंदेल की हत्या का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2127f78ebc3e4b533c7a0d","slug":"new-revealing-in-gaurav-chandel-murder-case-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक गौरव चंदेल(दाएं) और उनका फ्लैट(बाएं)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला