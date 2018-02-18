अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   new bhojpuri song of nirahua and amrapali dubey is getting viral

इस भोजपुरी गाने के जरिए हो रहा GST का विरोध, तेजी से हो रहा वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 02:55 PM IST
new bhojpuri song of nirahua and amrapali dubey is getting viral
1 of 5
भोजपुरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सुपरस्टार दिनेशलाल यादव जिनको 'निरहुआ' के नाम से भी जाना जाता है उनका दो दिन पहले एक नया गाना आया है। गाने के जीएसटी का जिक्र है जिसका जमकर विरोध किया गया है इसके अलावा एक और मुद्दे को उठाया है..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bhojpuri

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

girl swallowed poison with boy friend on marriage day in rohtak
Chandigarh

जुदाई बर्दाश्त नहीं हुई, शादी से घंटा पहले प्रेमी संग ऐसे हाल में मिली, देख मां-बाप सन्न

18 फरवरी 2018

bride swallowed poison on marriage day, groom wedded with another girl
Chandigarh

दूल्हा बारात लेकर पहुंच गया, पर ऐन मौके पर दुल्हन की पोल खुल गई और फिर...

18 फरवरी 2018

sapna chaudhary without makeup spotted in airport
Chandigarh

बिना मेकअप के कैसी दिखती हैं सपना चौधरी, तस्वीरें Facebook पर वायरल

18 फरवरी 2018

shraddha kapoor new talent
Dehradun

श्रद्धा कपूर की एक्टिंग और सिंगिंग तो सबने देखी, अब देखिए उनका ये नया टैलेंट

18 फरवरी 2018

beawar gas tragedy- wedding rituals completed quickly by bride and groom after tragedy
Jaipur

ब्यावर दुखांतिका: सन्नाटे और मातम के बीच फेरे, 15 मिनट में पूरी हुई शादी की रस्में

18 फरवरी 2018

five zodiac will face big loss
Dehradun

19 से 25 फरवरी के बीच चंद्रमा बदल रहा राशि, इन 05 राशियों के लिए आने वाला है बुरा समय

18 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

man poses krishna Modus operandi
Dehradun

खुल गया मर्द बनकर कई लड़कियों को दर्द देने वाली शातिर महिला का राज

18 फरवरी 2018

Brutal murder in jalaun uttar pradesh
Kanpur

नृशंस हत्याः शरीर पर सिर्फ एक कपड़ा था, आरी से गर्दन काटकर धड़ खेत में फेंका

18 फरवरी 2018

three friends died in road accident on the way to aunt house
Chandigarh

जानलेवा सफर, बुआ के घर पहुंचने से पहले छीन ली 3 दोस्तों की जान, देखिए कैसे?

18 फरवरी 2018

case against husband in domestic violence due to these reasons
Kanpur

चाट खिलाने- घुमाने नहीं ले जाता पति तो कर दिया मुकदमा, एक आरोप इस तरह सोने का भी

18 फरवरी 2018

case filed Against animal cruelty act in iit kanpur
Kanpur

"वो बहुत शांत स्वभाव का था, बिल्कुल गऊ" फिर भी वो लोग आए, जीप में डाला और ले गए

18 फरवरी 2018

india post payment bank services in chandigarh sector 29 post office
Chandigarh

1 अप्रैल से डाकघरों में ये शानदार स्कीम मिलेगी, 10 क्लिक करके जानिए फायदे

18 फरवरी 2018

case against husband in domestic violence
Kanpur

बीवी ने कहा, "बुढ़ऊ सठिया गयै हैं", इस वजह से दर्ज कराया मुकदमा

18 फरवरी 2018

a rohingya arrested by jammu police in the case of human trafficking
Jammu

रोहिंग्या का खुलासा, जुमे के रोज होता था लड़कियों की खरीदने-बेचने का कारोबार

18 फरवरी 2018

aam admi party spokesperson ashutosh tweeted about virat kohli
Delhi NCR

AAP प्रवक्ता ने बांधे विराट की तारीफों के पुल, बताया 'सबसे बड़े शोमैन'

18 फरवरी 2018

anna hazare fight against corruption from this state
Dehradun

दिल्ली के बाद अब अन्ना हजारे इस राज्य को बना रहे अपनी 'रणभूमि'

18 फरवरी 2018

wagon r met with an accident when hit a divider
Delhi NCR

सड़क हादसा : तेज रफ्तार वैगनआर जब टकराई डिवाइडर से तो उड़े चिथड़े

18 फरवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

18 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan beawar cylinder blast in marriage function
Jaipur

लाशों के ढेर में बदला शादी वाला घर, मलबे से एक-एक कर निकल रही थीं लाशें

18 फरवरी 2018

sapna chaudhary haryanvi romantic song mera chand
Chandigarh

देखिए प्यार से दूर भागने वाली सपना चौधरी बनी 'दुल्हन', बोल उठी- मेरा चांद...

18 फरवरी 2018

punjab haryana highcourt historical decision on husband wife relationship
Chandigarh

पति-पत्नी के संबंधों पर हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला, पर बड़ा झटका देगा

18 फरवरी 2018

know four rights of loan defaulters
Delhi NCR

अगर नहीं चुका पा रहे हैं लोन तो न हों परेशान, यहां पढ़ें अपने ये 4 अधिकार

17 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.