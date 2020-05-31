शहर चुनें
MLA daughter Sakshi Mishra to meet husband Ajitesh at police station

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी भी पति से मिलने पहुंची थाने, एसपी से कहा-सर, अजितेश को छोड़ दो...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Sun, 31 May 2020 08:46 AM IST
Sakshi Mishra Husband Ajitesh
Sakshi Mishra Husband Ajitesh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधायक की बेटी साक्षी के पति अजितेश और उसके दोस्त सपा नेता वैभव गंगवार को पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया है। थाने में एसपी सिटी ने भी दोनों से पूछताछ की थी। दरअसल बरेली में कार ओवरटेक करने से बौखलाए अजितेश ने शुक्रवार देर रात अपने दोस्त सपा नेता वैभव गंगवार के साथ एक बाइक सवार को सरेराह बुरी तरह पीटा था। पुलिस से भी अभद्रता की थी। 
mla daughter sakshi case sakshi mishra and ajitesh latest news sakshi mishra ajitesh kumar

Sakshi Mishra Husband Ajitesh
साक्षी का पति अजितेश
साक्षी अजितेश
shakshi
shakshi
साक्षी मिश्रा
थाने में अजितेश और उसका दोस्त
अजितेश और उसका दोस्त
