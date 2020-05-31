विधायक की बेटी साक्षी भी पति से मिलने पहुंची थाने, एसपी से कहा-सर, अजितेश को छोड़ दो...

{"_id":"5ed31ecd8ebc3e90a24a751d","slug":"mla-daughter-sakshi-mishra-to-meet-husband-ajitesh-at-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0938\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u094b...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Sakshi Mishra Husband Ajitesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
साक्षी का पति अजितेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
साक्षी अजितेश
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
shakshi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
shakshi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
साक्षी मिश्रा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
थाने में अजितेश और उसका दोस्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजितेश और उसका दोस्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला