बंगलूरू से बरामद मैनेजर कोमल ने बताया पति का असली सच, पिता बोले-नहीं भेजेंगे ससुराल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 10:13 AM IST
परिवार के साथ कोमल
परिवार के साथ कोमल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली से लापता हुई कोमल को बंगलूरू से बरामद कर पुलिस मंगलवार शाम करीब सात बजे इंदिरापुरम थाने लेकर पहुंची। परिजनों से मिलते ही बेटी गले लगकर रो पड़ी। कोमल ने परेशान होकर पति को जेल भिजवाने की योजना बनाकर खुद कोयंबटूर के एक आश्रम में जाकर रहने का फैसला कर लिया था। पिता का कहना है कि वह अब अपनी बेटी को ससुराल वापस नहीं भेजेंगे। 
 
परिवार के साथ कोमल
परिवार के साथ कोमल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोमल
कोमल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोमल
कोमल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा परिजन और अन्य
मौके पर जमा परिजन और अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
