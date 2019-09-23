शहर चुनें

पत्नी का फोन हर समय व्यस्त मिलता था, इसलिए मारकर शव के टुकड़े किए, पति का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 08:50 AM IST
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या
1 of 5
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के प्रेमनगर इलाके में शनिवार रात पत्नी की हत्या मामले की प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि आशु अपनी पत्नी के अक्सर मोबाइल पर बात करने से उसके चरित्र पर शक करता था। पुलिस पूछताछ में आशु ने बताया कि सीमा का फोन हर समय व्यस्त मिलता था। ऐसे में उसे शक था कि वह किसी से बातचीत करती है। उसने काल डिटेल जांच करने की कोशिश की लेकिन फोन लॉक होने की वजह से ऐसा नहीं कर पाया। इससे उसका शक और बढ़ गया। इसी बात पर दोनों में अक्सर मारपीट होने लगी। पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि आशु ने अपनी पत्नी पर कई संगीन आरोप लगाए हैं। 
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस और लोग
मौके पर पुलिस और लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव के टुकड़े निकालती पुलिस
शव के टुकड़े निकालती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
मृतक का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
