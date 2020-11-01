शहर चुनें
गुरुग्राम: बुलेट को टक्कर मारने के बाद सात गाड़ियों से टकराया कैंटर, आवाज सुनकर उड़े लोगों के होश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गुरुग्राम, Updated Sun, 01 Nov 2020 03:10 PM IST
हीरो होंडा चौक पर सड़क हादसा
हीरो होंडा चौक पर सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम के हीरो होंडा चौक के पास शनिवार को ऐसा सड़क हादसा हुआ कि आसपास मौजूद लोगों के होश उड़ गए। तेज रफ्तार में आ रही बुलेट को टक्कर मारकर कैंटर सात अन्य गाड़ियों से टकरा गया। इस घटना में बुलेट सवार पति की मौत हो गई जबकि पत्नी घायल है। आवाज सुनकर मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया और पुलिस को सूचना दी। 

 
