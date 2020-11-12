तस्वीरें: तेज धमाके के साथ फटा ट्रांसफार्मर, खोखे पर गिरी एचटी लाइन, जिंदा जल गया बुजुर्ग, सामने आई संवेदनहीनता

{"_id":"5facd96d8ebc3e9b7638bb34","slug":"loni-fire-incident-ht-line-breaks-and-falls-on-kiosks-elderly-person-burnt-alive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092b\u091f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0930, \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u091a\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Loni fire incident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग में जिंदा जला बुजुर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग में जिंदा जला बुजुर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग में जिंदा जला बुजुर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोनी में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Loni fire incident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी ट्रांसफार्मर में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला