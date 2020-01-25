शहर चुनें

शाहीन बाग का रास्ता खुलवाने के लिए स्थानीय लोग उतरेंगे सड़क पर, निकालेंगे पैदल मार्च 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 07:53 PM IST
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में 40 दिनों से चल रहे प्रदर्शन के चलते बंद रास्ते को खुलवाने के लिए स्थानीय इलाके के लोग सड़कों पर उतरेंगे। रास्ता बंद होने से लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यह पैदल मार्च 2 फरवरी को सरिता विहार से निकाला जायेगा, जिसमें कई दूसरे मोहल्ले के लोग भी शामिल होंगे। 

 
shaheen bagh shaheen bagh protest caa nrc
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
शाहीन बाग में मौजूद प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
