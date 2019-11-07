शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   light rain lashes in parts of delhi ncr likely to get relief from pollution

रिमझिम फुहारों से मौसम सुहाना, प्रदूषण कम होने के कयास  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 03:24 PM IST
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश
1 of 5
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश - फोटो : ANI
लंबे इंतजार के बाद गुरुवार को रिमझिम फुहारों ने दिल्ली एनसीआर का मौसम सुहाना कर दिया। फुहारों को देख लोगों के चेहरे खिल उठे। बता दें कि दीपावली के बाद से ही दिल्ली एनसीआर पर छाये प्रदूषण से राहत मिलने के कयास लगाए जा रहे थे। जिससे अब कुछ राहत जरूर मिलेगी।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
baarish new delhi news pollution
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नेत्र परीक्षण करतीं डॉक्टर
Agra

प्रदूषण और धुंध से कहीं धुंधली न हो जाए 'नजर', ऐसे करें आंखों की हिफाजत

7 नवंबर 2019

विजय गोयल ने मनीष सिसोदिया को पराली भेंट की
Delhi NCR

मनीष सिसोदिया के पास साइकिल से पहुंचे विजय गोयल, भेंट किया पराली का गुच्छा, क्या है मामला

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
मनचलों की पिटाई
Meerut

मनचलों को फुटबॉल की नेशनल खिलाड़ियों से पंगा लेना पड़ा महंगा, जमकर ली शोहदों की खबर

7 नवंबर 2019

snowfall srinagar
Jammu

हिमस्खलन और बर्फबारी ने मचाई तबाही, एलओसी पर दो पोर्टर सहित तीन की मौत, 100 से अधिक पेड़ गिरे

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Mother Murder her six month old son dead body missing from ganga
Dehradun

मां ने हत्या कर गंगा में बहाया, रेलिंग पर अटका रहा छह महीने के मासूम का शव, अब नहीं लग रहा कोई सुराग

7 नवंबर 2019

दुर्घटना
Lucknow

सीतापुर रोड पर ट्रक व कार की भीषण टक्कर में तीन की दर्दनाक मौत, तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

डेंगू का कहर
Kanpur

मौत का मच्छर: डेंगू से सैनिक, गर्भवती महिला सहित आठ और मरीजों की मौत, अब तक 51 की गई जान

7 नवंबर 2019

fresh snowfall in rohtang pass and lahaul valley manali leh road closed
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: रोहतांग दर्रा और लाहौल घाटी में बर्फबारी, मनाली-लेह मार्ग फिर बंद

7 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
विज्ञापन
tis hazari court clash SIT probe shows cop fire in air 1 bullet hit at iron then hit lawyer shoulder
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कोर्ट बवाल: पुलिसकर्मी ने हवा में चलाई थीं दोनों गोलियां, लोहे से टकराकर कंधे में जा लगी

7 नवंबर 2019

बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
Jammu

कश्मीर में आसमान से बरसी 'चांदी', देखिए बर्फबारी की ये बेहद खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
मास्क लगाकर टहलते युवा
Agra

ताजनगरी में प्रदूषण से कुछ राहत, दिखने लगा सर्दी का असर, तस्वीरों में देखें मौसम का हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

दरवेश यादव हत्याकांड: आरोपियों को क्लीन चिट, पुलिस ने लगाई फाइनल रिपोर्ट, बंद हुई फाइल

7 नवंबर 2019

गुरु नानक देव जी
Chandigarh

10 से ज्यादा देशों में 14 नामों से पुकारा जाता है गुरु नानक देव जी को, पाकिस्तानी कहते 'नानकशाह'

7 नवंबर 2019

Matra shakti conclave 2019 in Srinagar Garhwal Photos
Dehradun

मातृशक्ति सम्मेलन: बेटियों ने बताए पहाड़ में विकास और तरक्की के रास्ते, तस्वीरों में झलकियां...

7 नवंबर 2019

Woman Digging her House for Gold and khazana after Tantrik told in haridwar 
Dehradun

तांत्रिक के बहकावे में आई महिला, खजाने के लालच में खोद डाला पूरा घर, तस्वीरें हैरान कर देंगी...

7 नवंबर 2019

इकाना स्टेडियम
Lucknow

काबुल के शेर खान ने बढ़ाया अफगान टीम का उत्साह, अपनी कद-काठी को लेकर आए थे चर्चा में

6 नवंबर 2019

delhi police protest
Delhi NCR

प्रदर्शनकारी पुलिसवालों ने किरण बेदी ही नहीं इस अफसर को भी किया याद, घर-घर में होती थी इनकी फोटो

6 नवंबर 2019

Interrogation with murderers of Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow.
Lucknow

अशफाक ने रेता था कमलेश का गला, डेढ़ मिनट में वारदात कर भागे, हत्यारों से पूछताछ में खुलासा

6 नवंबर 2019

कुलदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हादसाः तेज रफ्तार ने रौंद दी दसवीं के छात्र की जिंदगी, पुलिस का मानवीय चेहरा आया सामने

6 नवंबर 2019

गुलमर्ग में बर्फबारी
Jammu

बर्फ की चादर से ढक गईं कश्मीर की पहाड़ियां, धरती पर स्वर्ग जैसा खूबसूरत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

6 नवंबर 2019

knife
Ghazipur

जीजा का दिल तोड़ कर किसी और से प्यार करने पर युवती को मिली मौत, ऐसे खुला राज

6 नवंबर 2019

कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
Kanpur

सांसों पर संकट: चार दिन तक बादल रहने की संभावना, ऐसे में प्रदूषित कण वातावरण में ही मंडराएंगे

6 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश - फोटो : ANI
pollution in delhi ncr
pollution in delhi ncr - फोटो : एएनआई
pollution
pollution - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना में फूट पर संजय राउत का बयान, कहा- हमारे विधायक मन के पक्के

महाराष्ट्र की सियासत दिलचस्प मोड़ पर पहुंच गई है। इस बीच शिवसेना नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा कि हमारे विधायक पार्टी के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 2:00

अयोध्या में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम, अमर उजाला से बोले सिटी एसपी, जिले में पर्याप्त पुलिस इंतजाम

7 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:16

अमिताभ को हुए बॉलीवुड में 50 साल, पहली फिल्म में मिली थी इतनी फीस

7 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:38

क्या आपकी कार है सुरक्षित, देखिए देश की किन गाड़ियों को मिले 5,4,3,2 और 1 स्टार

7 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:27

पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं शिवसेना, संजय राउत बोले मुख्यमंत्री तो शिवसेना का ही होगा

7 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited