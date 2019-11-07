रिमझिम फुहारों से मौसम सुहाना, प्रदूषण कम होने के कयास  

{"_id":"5dc3e8328ebc3e5af8192b74","slug":"light-rain-lashes-in-parts-of-delhi-ncr-likely-to-get-relief-from-pollution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092e\u091d\u093f\u092e \u092b\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश
- फोटो : ANI
- फोटो : ANI
- फोटो : ANI
pollution in delhi ncr
- फोटो : एएनआई
pollution
- फोटो : अमर उजाला