'बार बार चक्कर आ जा रहा है मैं कई बार बाथरूम में गिर भी गया हूं, मुझे कुछ हुआ तो आप होंगे जिम्मेदार'

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 08:03 PM IST
लालू प्रसाद यादव को आज दिल्ली के एम्स से छुट्टी मिल गई है और उनको रांची भेज दिया गया है। लालू ने एम्स के निदेशक को एक खत लिखा जिसमें उन्होंने साफ-साफ कहा है कि वह अभी भी अस्वस्थ हैं और अगर उनको कुछ भी होता है तो एम्स ही उसका जिम्मेदार होगा।
