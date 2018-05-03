शहर चुनें

गर्मियों में रास्ते पर बिकने वाले 10 रुपये के जूस और कटे हुए फलों की असल सच्चाई नहीं जानते होंगे आप

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 06:40 PM IST
summer season
1 of 7
गर्मी का मौसम शुरू होते ही शहर में दूषित गन्ने का रस व कटे.गले फलों की बिक्री शुरू हो गई है। रेहड़ियों पर खुले में फल काटकर बिक रहे हैं। इस तरफ न तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग का ध्यान है और न ही प्रशासन का। बढ़ती गर्मी के मौसम में गन्ने के दूषित रस व फलों को खाने से तमाम बीमारियां फैलने का भी खतरा बन रहा है।
summer season sugarcane juice

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

