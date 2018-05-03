बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aeb0a524f1c1b60098b7f82","slug":"know-the-diseases-caused-by-the-cheap-juices-and-fruits-sold-on-roads-in-summer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मियों में रास्ते पर बिकने वाले 10 रुपये के जूस और कटे हुए फलों की असल सच्चाई नहीं जानते होंगे आप
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 06:40 PM IST
गर्मी का मौसम शुरू होते ही शहर में दूषित गन्ने का रस व कटे.गले फलों की बिक्री शुरू हो गई है। रेहड़ियों पर खुले में फल काटकर बिक रहे हैं। इस तरफ न तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग का ध्यान है और न ही प्रशासन का। बढ़ती गर्मी के मौसम में गन्ने के दूषित रस व फलों को खाने से तमाम बीमारियां फैलने का भी खतरा बन रहा है।
