लड़की को घर से अगवा कर किया गैंगरेप फिर सड़क पर छोड़ा, बाद में पीड़िता ने उठाया खतरनाक कदम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नूंह (गुरुग्राम), Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 12:12 PM IST
गुरुग्राम के नूंह जिले के रोजका मेव थाना के अंतर्गत गांव खोड बसई में एक नाबालिग लड़की के फांसी लगाए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। लेकिन इस पूरे मामले में जो स्तब्ध करने वाली चीज है वो फांसी लगाने की वजह है।
