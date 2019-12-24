शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   kirari fire incident Udaykant phone brother and sister before his death

किराड़ी अग्निकांड: ‘मेरा दम घुट रहा है मुझे बचा लो’ उदयकांत ने मौत से पहले इन्हें किया था फोन

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 08:49 AM IST
kirari fire incident
1 of 6
kirari fire incident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी इलाके में आग लगने से 43 लोगों की मौत की घटना को लोग अभी भूले भी नहीं थे कि रविवार देर रात किराड़ी में एक तीन मंजिला मकान में भीषण आग लग गई। आग से एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों समेत नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं दो मासूम और एक महिला गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए। आग की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और इमारत में फंसे सभी 12 लोगों को निकालकर संजय गांधी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां नौ लोगों को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
fire in delhi delhi police arvind kejriwal manoj tiwari kirari fire incident
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

किराड़ी अग्निकांड
Delhi NCR

किराड़ी हादसाः भयावह था मंजर, चारों ओर थी चीख-पुकार, गेट तपकर हो गए थे लाल

24 दिसंबर 2019

The country's first Vistaadom train full of tourists will reach in Shimla on Christmas
Shimla

क्रिसमस पर शिमला पहुंचेगी सैलानियों से भरी देश की पहली विस्ताडोम ट्रेन, इतना होगा किराया

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
मेरठ में हुआ था भारी बवाल
Meerut

जिंदगीभर का दर्द... मेरठ बवाल में मुल्जिम बन गए कई परिवार, पांच ने गंवाई थी जान, तस्वीरें

24 दिसंबर 2019

सपना चौधरी
Moradabad

यूपीः सपना चौधरी के ठुमके देखने के लिए लोगों में दिखा पागलपन, पेड़ों पर चढ़ बना ली सीट

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अनाज मंडी स्थित अवैध फैक्टरी
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड: रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एफआईआर में जोड़ी गईं लेबर एक्ट की धाराएं

24 दिसंबर 2019

किराड़ी अग्निकांड
Delhi NCR

किराड़ी अग्निकांडः न जाती इतनी की जान, अगर होता इमारत में यह इंतजाम

24 दिसंबर 2019

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
विज्ञापन
महिला और बच्चों के फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दर्दनाक घटना से हुआ प्रेम कहानी का अंत, मासूमों की लाश देख कांप गई हर किसी की रूह, तस्वीरें

24 दिसंबर 2019

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

शुक्रिया प्रयागराज! एनआरसी-सीएए के मुद्दे पर प्रशासन के न्योते पर जुटे शहर के बुद्धिजीवी

24 दिसंबर 2019

Meerut Violence
Baghpat

मेरठ बवाल: 12 मुकदमे, 125 चिन्हित, 11 गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने शहर में लगवाए वांछित दंगाइयों के पोस्टर

24 दिसंबर 2019

फिरोजाबाद बवाल की तस्वीरें
Agra

फिरोजाबाद में बवाल करने वालों की संपत्ति होगी जब्त, पुलिस ने बलवाइयों को किया चिन्हित

24 दिसंबर 2019

बाजार में पैदल मार्च करती पुलिस
Agra

फिरोजाबाद हिंसा: आप लोग दुकानें खोलिए...डरने की जरूरत नहीं, पुलिस की अपील का दिखा असर

24 दिसंबर 2019

कान्हा के लिए सांता क्लॉज की पोशाक खरीदता दंपती
Agra

सांता क्लॉज के अवतार में कान्हा, 'आस्था' की पोशाक संदेश दे रही सद्भाव का संदेश, देखें तस्वीरें

24 दिसंबर 2019

frgrreg
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर हिंसा: तस्वीरों से पहचान के बाद दबोचे गए दो पत्थरबाज, अब तक 28 को भेजा जेल

23 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में न होती हिंसा, अगर ये 5 सबूत नजरअंदाज न करती पुलिस, एकलौती गलती ले डूबी

23 दिसंबर 2019

सड़कों पर बिखरे ईंट, जूता, चप्पल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बवाल की गवाही देंगी ये 7 तस्वीरें, हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने लिए पांच बड़े फैसले

23 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

इस दिन अंतिम ग्रहण, लाल अंगूठी जैसा दिखेगा सूर्य, किन राशियों के लिए फलदायक, किसे नुकसान?

23 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में हुई हिंसा के 'गुनहगारों' की तस्वीरें जारी, पहचानते ही यहां सूचना दें, मिलेगा इनाम

23 दिसंबर 2019

पथराव और उपद्रव करने वाले कौन?
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में और बड़ा बवाल कराने की फिराक में विदेशी ताकतें, सबूत भी देख लें

23 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी में हिंसा पर CM योगी सख्त
Gorakhpur

यूपी में हिंसा पर CM योगी सख्त: बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे पत्थरबाज, इतनी हो सकती है सजा

23 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन
Gorakhpur

यूपी में हिंसा: कश्मीरी पत्थरबाजों की तरह ही फेंके गए थे पत्थर, पुलिस को सताया ये बड़ा डर

23 दिसंबर 2019

kirari fire incident
kirari fire incident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भीड़
मौके पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती टीम
मौके पर जांच करती टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती टीम
मौके पर जांच करती टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किराड़ी अग्निकांड
किराड़ी अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किराड़ी अग्निकांड
किराड़ी अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

झारखंड में भाजपा को का लगा झटका, आने वाले चुनावों पर भी पड़ सकता है असर

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव परिणामों के आने के बाद भाजपा की विदाई हो गई है। दो साल के अंदर हुए चुनावों में ये सातवां राज्य है जहा से एनडीए ने सत्ता गवां दी है।

23 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:05

24 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

23 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया 1:38

जनवरी में होने वाली टी-20 और वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, बुमराह-धवन की वापसी

23 दिसंबर 2019

सरयू राय 1:15

झारखंड चुनाव नतीजे 2019 : निर्दलीय ही रहेंगें सरयू राय, नहीं देंगे किसी का साथ

23 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:28

झारखंड को वजूद में लाई थी झामुमो, बनी थी आदिवासियों की आवाज

23 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited