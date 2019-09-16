शहर चुनें

चंद पलों में चालक ने दिखाई ऐसी दिलेरी, एक झटके में बचा ली 70 लोगों की जिंदगी, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 09:17 PM IST
बस में लगी आग
बस में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहदरा जिले के जगतपुरी इलाके में सोमवार दोपहर कलस्टर बस चालक की वजह से एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। दरअस्ल कड़कड़ीमोड के पास अचानक एक बस में अचानक चिंगारी निकली। इसके बाद बस ने एकदम आग पकड़ ली। चालक ने समझदारी दिखाते हुए तुरंत बस में मौजूद 60 से 70 सवारियों को नीचे उतारा। इस बीच बस में आग लग गई। 
