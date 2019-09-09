लैंडर विक्रम पर ट्वीट करते ही छाई पुलिस, यूजर बोले- चालान काटकर ISRO को सौंप दें

{"_id":"5d7633f78ebc3e01390a71fc","slug":"isro-lander-vikram-found-nagpur-police-tweets-dear-vikram-respond-goes-viral-see-funny-comments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 ISRO \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसरो लैंडर विक्रम सुरक्षित
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d7633f78ebc3e01390a71fc","slug":"isro-lander-vikram-found-nagpur-police-tweets-dear-vikram-respond-goes-viral-see-funny-comments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 ISRO \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नागपुर पुलिस का ट्वीट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d7633f78ebc3e01390a71fc","slug":"isro-lander-vikram-found-nagpur-police-tweets-dear-vikram-respond-goes-viral-see-funny-comments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 ISRO \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
isro lander vikram
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d7633f78ebc3e01390a71fc","slug":"isro-lander-vikram-found-nagpur-police-tweets-dear-vikram-respond-goes-viral-see-funny-comments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 ISRO \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मजेदार ट्वीट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d7633f78ebc3e01390a71fc","slug":"isro-lander-vikram-found-nagpur-police-tweets-dear-vikram-respond-goes-viral-see-funny-comments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 ISRO \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मजेदार मीम्स
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया