लैंडर विक्रम पर ट्वीट करते ही छाई पुलिस, यूजर बोले- चालान काटकर ISRO को सौंप दें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 05:37 PM IST
इसरो लैंडर विक्रम सुरक्षित
1 of 5
इसरो लैंडर विक्रम सुरक्षित - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चंद्रमा की सतह पर हार्ड लैंडिंग करने के बावजूद चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम में कोई टूट-फूट नहीं हुई है। इसरो ने बताया कि ऑर्बिटर द्वारा भेजे गए चित्र के अनुसार यह एक ही टुकड़े के रूप में दिखाई दे रहा है। इसरो की टीम चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम के साथ संपर्क स्थापित करने की कोशिशों में लगी हुई है।

यह खबर जब से सामने आई है सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर लोग बहुत भावुक हो गए हैं और तरह-तरह के मीम्स के जरिए अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। वहीं लैंडर का एंटीना दबा होने की वजह से उससे संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा तो लोग तरह-तरह से दुआएं कर रहे हैं कि किसी भी तरह इसरो से विक्रम का संपर्क हो जाए। इसी कड़ी में नागपुर पुलिस ने मजेदार ट्वीट किया है जिस पर यूजर रिएक्शन इतने प्यारे और फनी हैं कि आप पढ़कर लोटपोट हो जाएंगे। आगे पढ़िए क्या है वो ट्वीट...

isro lander found nagpur city police isro lander vikram rover pragyan chandrayaan 2 chandrayaan 2 landing
इसरो लैंडर विक्रम सुरक्षित
इसरो लैंडर विक्रम सुरक्षित - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
नागपुर पुलिस का ट्वीट
नागपुर पुलिस का ट्वीट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
isro lander vikram
isro lander vikram - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मजेदार ट्वीट
मजेदार ट्वीट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मजेदार मीम्स
मजेदार मीम्स - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
