आतंकी यूसुफ अफगानिस्तान में करना चाहता था ये काम, पूछताछ में खोला बड़ा राज, अब तक नहीं मिला आईएस से पैसा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 08:25 AM IST
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
1 of 6
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया आईएसआईएस का संदिग्ध आतंकी अबू यूसुफ अफगानिस्तान जाकर अपने संगठन की ओर से लड़ना चाहता था। इसके लिए वह किसी भी कीमत पर अफगानिस्तान जाना चाहता था। उसने अपने दो वर्ष के बेटे तक का पासपोर्ट बनवा लिया था। हालांकि उसे अभी तक आईएसआईएस के तरफ से कोई पैसा नहीं मिला था। पूछताछ के दौरान उसने यह खुलासा किया।
 
delhi police encounter delhi isis arrest

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ
Abu yusuf
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
आतंकी यूसुफ के घर से बरामद विस्फोटक व अन्य सामान
